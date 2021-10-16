Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

4:59 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s Invitational=

Pool I=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-22, 25-18

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. New Life Academy, 25-21, 25-16

New Life Academy def. Holy Family Catholic, 26-24, 25-22

Pool II=

Holy Angels def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-16

Holy Angels def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-16, 25-13

St. Paul Highland Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-19, 25-12

Pool III=

DeLaSalle def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-13, 25-13

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-12

St. Cloud Cathedral def. DeLaSalle, 22-25, 27-25, 15-13

Bronze Pool=

Holy Family Catholic def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-16

Mahtomedi def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-13, 25-13

Mahtomedi def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-23, 25-22

Silver Pool=

DeLaSalle def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-19

St. Paul Highland Park def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 25-11

St. Paul Highland Park def. New Life Academy, 12-25, 25-15, 15-7

Gold Pool=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Angels, 25-18, 25-23

Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-17, 25-17

Holy Angels def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 25-14

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

