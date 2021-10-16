Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s Invitational=
Pool I=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-22, 25-18
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. New Life Academy, 25-21, 25-16
New Life Academy def. Holy Family Catholic, 26-24, 25-22
Pool II=
Holy Angels def. Mahtomedi, 25-16, 25-16
Holy Angels def. St. Paul Highland Park, 25-16, 25-13
St. Paul Highland Park def. Mahtomedi, 25-19, 25-12
Pool III=
DeLaSalle def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-13, 25-13
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-12
St. Cloud Cathedral def. DeLaSalle, 22-25, 27-25, 15-13
Bronze Pool=
Holy Family Catholic def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-20, 25-16
Mahtomedi def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-13, 25-13
Mahtomedi def. Holy Family Catholic, 25-23, 25-22
Silver Pool=
DeLaSalle def. New Life Academy, 25-23, 25-19
St. Paul Highland Park def. DeLaSalle, 25-21, 25-11
St. Paul Highland Park def. New Life Academy, 12-25, 25-15, 15-7
Gold Pool=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. Holy Angels, 25-18, 25-23
Benilde-St. Margaret’s def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-17, 25-17
Holy Angels def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-19, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com