Vendor sells Nazi gear at motorcycle rally

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A vendor at a major motorcycle rally in Florida briefly sold hats emblazoned with Nazi symbols, saying she considered them a tribute to World War II veterans who helped defeat the Germans. The vendor was selling the hats embroidered with swastikas and a skull-and-bones logo used by the Nazi SS at a stand during Biketoberfest, an ongoing festival that draws thousands of bikers to the Daytona Beach area this month. The vendor said she had sold the hats at other biker rallies around the country without complaint. The local Jewish federation expressed weary resignation, saying people abuse the First Amendment rights to spread propaganda.