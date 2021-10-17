2 migrants dead, 21 missing off Tunisia in shipwreck

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian authorities say at least two migrants have died and 21 have disappeared after their boat capsized off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea. Seven others were rescued Sunday. The spokesman at the court in Mahdia, a Tunisian port, told the Associated Press that all 30 migrants onboard were Tunisian citizens who wanted to cross the Mediterranean and reach Italy. A coast guard official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to talk publicly said the shipwreck was probably due to the boat being too small and bad weather conditions. Several Tunisian boats were pursuing a rescue operation Sunday at sea.