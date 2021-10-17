Extra patrolling at Highway 14 Expansion Project after construction vehicles were tampered with

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- If you're driving near the Highway 14 Expansion Project, you may notice extra patrolling.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, multiple vehicles and construction vehicles have been tampered with this past week. The department is now working to provide extra patrols overnight near the project, according to a Facebook post.

Authorities are working to get more details and damage estimates from victims involved. Officials ask if anyone has information on who may be responsible to contact the Sheriff's Office at 507-635-6200 and ask for investigations.