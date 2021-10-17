Heavy rains, floods leave 8 dead, 12 missing in south India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least eight people have died and a dozen are feared missing following a day of torrential rains in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescue operations were underway on Sunday after heavy rains lashed the state the day before, triggering flash floods and landslides across districts, reported the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency. On Saturday, television channels ran dramatic visuals of people wading through chest-deep waters to rescue passengers from a bus that was nearly submerged by torrents flooding the roads. The rains have subsided, but officials fear the death toll could rise. In 2018, floods caused by a heavy monsoon season killed 223 people in the state.