Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can’t be delayed

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new prime minister has visited the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant and said a planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the complex cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents. Fumio Kishida was speaking Sunday during his first tour of the facility since taking office. The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami. Japanese officials say disposal of the water is indispensable for the plant cleanup, and that its release into the ocean is the most realistic option. The plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan’s neighbors, including including China and South Korea.