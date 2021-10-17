Man, 19, arrested in shooting at high school football game

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama have arrested a 19 year old in a shooting that wounded five people near a stadium where a high school football game was being played. News outlets say Mobile police identify him as Jai Scott of Semmes, Alabama. He was charged Saturday with five counts of attempted murder. The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined. Gwendolyn Crawford told WPMI-TV that her son, Jakobe Morgan, was shot five times. She says one bullet hit Morgan’s spine, affecting the feeling on his left side, and another went through a kidney.