Mild start to the week; Big temperature change for the late week

Sunday started off rather chilly with morning temperatures in the low to mid-30s in our area, and even some patchy frost, before warming into the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight, temperatures will be slightly warming in the low 40s with clear skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 3-8 mph.

Mild temperatures in the low 70s will kick off the new work week on Monday with widespread sunshine. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 10-15 mph. Abundant sunshine continues into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. More seasonal fall conditions settle in on Wednesday as temperatures slowly cool into the low 60s. Scattered showers are possible in our area Wednesday morning and afternoon before exiting the region Wednesday evening.

On the backside of Wednesday's weather maker, much cooler weather filters into the region for the late week. Afternoon temperatures only look to top off in the low 50s on Thursday and Friday with partly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected to continue into the weekend with maybe an isolated chance of showers on Sunday evening.