Minnesota nears 400 traffic fatalities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota is on track to have one of its deadliest traffic years in more than a decade.

So far in 2021, 384 people have died in traffic crashes. According to the Department of Public Safety, if the state keeps up this pace, it could hit 475 traffic fatalities by the end of the year, making it the deadliest year since 2007.

DPS is calling for all motorists to drive smart and help reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries seen on the road.

Speed is the largest contributing factor in fatal crashes. The DPS reports that there have been 124 speed related deaths through Oct. 14. It is a 27 percent increase from this time last year and a 107 percent increase from this time in 2019.