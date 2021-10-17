One person killed, another sent to hospital in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) -- A two vehicle crash killed one man and sent another to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday morning.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. on Highway 61 at County 18 Blvd in Welch Township. The two drivers collided into each other traveling in opposite directions on Highway 61.

35 year old Nathan Hase of Red Wing died at the scene. 70 year old Aaron Ferguson was airlifted to Mayo Clinic St Marys with life threatening injuries.

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, Dakota County Sheriff's Office, Red Wing Police Department and Miesville and Red Wing Fire Department responded to the crash.