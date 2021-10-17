Police: 3 dead after knife attack on Arkansas officer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — Police in Arkansas say that three people are dead after an incident in which an officer fired his weapon while defending himself from a knife attack. Police provided little information on what happened, including how the people died or what led up to the officer firing his gun. Police did not say whether any of the people who died were shot by the officer or whether they might have been stabbed. The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. Sunday in Fort Smith. A spokesman for the Fort Smith Police Department says the officer is in surgery. Arkansas State Police are investigating.