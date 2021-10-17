Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The man known as the last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading to Israel, after agreeing to grant his estranged wife a religious divorce in a Zoom call. The divorce is a precondition for his entry to the Holy Land. Zebulon Simentov, who fled Afghanistan last month after the Taliban takeover, landed Sunday in Turkey. His rescuers say this is a final stop before traveling to Israel. They expect that to take place in the coming days once his entry visa is sorted out. Simentov’s journey to Israel would cap a weekslong odyssey that included an escape from his homeland.