Revitalized Our Lady of Guadalupe statue unveiled

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A celebration was held Sunday, to honor the new and improved look of a St. Francis of Assisi statue; one that's especially important to Rochester's Mexican community.

"I thought it was a fabulous expression, a public expression, to show the faith of the people. To show our faith and our veneration of our lady of Guadalupe," said Britt Noser, a St. Francis of Assisi parishioner.

Tucked away, atop a hill in southwest Rochester, the "Our Lady of Guadalupe" statue was refurbished and unveiled Sunday.

"We just feel there is a real need for her advice which is to pray," said Mary Herring, who owns the land.

"When I came here, to Minnesota, and I see how important it is to our group of Mexicans, and the Hispanic community here, and for Hispanics, it's really really important to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe as a mother of god," said Luis Vargas, a priest at St. Francis of Assisi.

The day's festivities started with mass and procession at St. Francis of Assissi in Rochester. Then, 40 horses and 300 men marched the finished statue to its previous location.

"It's a very special devotion in many different advocations. So, Our Lady of Guadalupe now is a stronger devotion for Mexicans, for all of Latin America and for all Americas," said Vargas.

At the hilltop, there was prayer, music and many blessings given to the statue.

"People have a place to come that's outdoors that is a place where you can meditate and pray," said Noser.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate as a community and to show their culture," said Vargas.

The statue took one month to rebuild, after weather had worn down its original making.

"With the weather and such, it needed to be rehabbed and repainted," said Herring.

"We had her almost a month, weather permitting, worked on here for three weeks," said Jeff Ludwig, one of the renovators.

"We put a lot of time into looking into the correct colors and we went back and forth with the people from the church, and talked about it, there's a lot of symbolism in her," said Michelle Ludwig, one of the renovators.

The renovaters say she is ready to go."

"She needed new paint, new base, new structure. And so, I don't even think a tornado would do anything to her now," said Ludwig.