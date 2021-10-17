Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor’s race

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Voting rights advocate Stacy Abrams was in Norfolk, Virginia, on Sunday to urge Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month’s Virginia governor’s election. Abrams said that what happens in the most watched race this year will “tell the world who are” in future contests with even higher stakes. Abrams has become a leading national voice in the party since narrowly losing the 2018 race for governor in Georgia. With her appearances at three churches in Norfolk, Abrams is joining other political heavyweights in trying to ensure that a state trending increasingly Democratic in recent years doesn’t flip back to the Republican column on Nov. 2.