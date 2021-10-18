30 killed as gunmen attack rural area in Nigeria’s northwest

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — A state governor in Nigeria’s troubled northwest region says that at least 30 people have been killed in a midnight attack by gunmen in Sokoto state. Governor Aminu Tambuwal said that authorities are “still counting” the numbers of casualties. He said the gunmen attacked the Goronyo community from Sunday evening until Monday morning, the latest sign of increasing violence across a troubled region as authorities in the West African nation struggle to restore peace in communities where such armed groups often outnumber police and military personnel. The area attacked is just 75 kilometers (46 miles) away from the Sokoto state capital, unlike past attacks which were in more remote areas.