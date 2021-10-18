Athlete of the Week – Kaylee Narveson, Kasson-Mantorville Girls Soccer

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) - Kaylee Narveson has the clutch gene.

In two section playoff games, the junior has scored all five of the KoMets goals.

Two of her goals were game-tying. Two of them were game-winners. Add in another, and she's powered the KoMets to the Section 1AA Title Game against the rival Byron Bears.

"It definitely means a lot," said Narveson. "I just want to play my best game and keep it going for the seniors. All of our seniors have put in the time and effort, and I just want to be there for them and hope for the best."

Against Waseca in the section quarterfinals, the KoMets trailed 2-1 before Narveson delivered two goals for the victory. In the section semifinals against Winona, the KoMets trailed late again. Again, Narveson delivered.

"She's a junior on a senior laden team, and she really was the spark," said KoMets Head Coach Chirs Soderberg said. "Our backs were to the wall. We were behind in both those games late. With her efforts in scoring the then game-tying goal, it just turned the momentum in both those games around."

Narveson has been reliable for the KoMets all season long. This year, she has 19 goals and six assists. Head Coach Chris Soderberg attributes some of her success to her intense preparation.

"She's just kind of a student of the game," Soderberg said. "Just before our Waseca game, she was asking me, 'Where can I find some Waseca tape?'. I think her and her dad sit down and watch tape. She's always looking at her opponent and at herself to try and be a better player."

K-M will play Byron for the right to go to state. Narveson is pumped up for the match up.

"We are really excited," she said. "They've been our rival for a really long time, and we just want to go out and play our best game."

Kaylee Narveson of the Kasson-Mantorville girls soccer team is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.