Barnes leads Democrats in fundraising for Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised more money from donors over the past three months than any other Democrat in the crowded primary race for U.S. Senate. Fundraising reports covering July through September show Barnes brought in $1.1 million. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry each brought in more than $1 million, but that was because of large contributions they made to their own campaigns. Wisconsin Public Radio reported the totals on Monday. The seat is currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He has yet to say whether he’s seeking a third term, but he reported raising about $906,000 over the most recent quarter.