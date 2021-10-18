Byron students and Olmsted County Sheriff’s office team up for a “Positive Monthly TikTok Challenge”

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Byron Public Schools Students are teaming up with Olmsted County Sheriff's office to create a new social media challenge.

The challenge will be used on the TikTok app and is a "Positive Monthly TikTok Challenge."

"They're going to challenge the kids on TikTok. So Byron specifically but I'm hoping it spreads nationwide it will be kind of fun to see where it goes. Where kids will do something positive. Who knows what they will come up with, help a teacher, help out a parent or help out in the neighborhood," Kevin Torgerson, Olmsted County Sheriff said.

The Byron middle school and high school students council are creating the challenge with the help of the district's school resource deputy, Tom Olson.

The idea of a positive challenge comes after challenges on the app that encouraged students nationwide to perform violent actions against teachers or damage school property.

"There were some challenges that somebody had started in the TikTok world of going up and slapping a teacher, or poking teachers, or creating a mess in the cafeteria or different type of school things," Torgerson said.

He said students should know how school pranks can be considered criminal acts.

The sheriff also encourages guardians to be aware of what their children are exposed to.

"Moms and dads use the internet to your advantage look for the things that can be, whether it's scams or we are talking about sex trafficking or whatever it may be. Mom and dads and guardians you got to pay attention," Torgerson said.

He said the positive challenge is expected to begin in November.