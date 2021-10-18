California congressional race could help tilt House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races is unfolding in California’s farm belt. Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao is facing a growing list of Democratic and GOP challengers. On Monday, Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas became the latest to get in. The Central Valley district is heavily Latino and has a huge Democratic registration edge, but Valadao had displayed an independent streak and was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Joe Biden carried the district by 11 points over Trump in 2020. Valadao ran in 2020 as “an independent problem solver” willing to work with Democrats.