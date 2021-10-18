City councilmembers discuss future for Red Owl and Time Theatre building

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Monday's city council meeting drew a lot of attention to one vacant building downtown.

"Are you stating that the ornate brickwork, the granite work, and the dentation on the top of the red owl building are not historically representative of a certain time period?" city councilmember Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said.

It's the red owl and time theater building, found on the Zumbro river at the intersection of 4th St Southeast and Broadway in downtown.

Multiple residents and researchers argued the building has historical significance, but also found it lacked historical integrity.

"But again it's about the historic integrity, the current condition of the buildings do not reflect the historic significance," Molly Patterson-Lundgren, Rochester's heritage preservation & urban design coordinator said.

Leading some councilmembers to dissent to its staying put.

"I don't see this as a 1930s building, I see what it is present day, and I think we have to be careful not to label everything that is not seen as historic, we need to be innovative," city councilmember Molly Dennis said.

However, one resident believes that one cannot just tear down history.

"I certainly think there are a lot of good uses for those buildings which are structurally sounds, you know, it shouldn't be in a landfill. Let's put it that way, we have way too many buildings that existed at one time or another that are in landfills, and over time, we are just continuing to destroy our history," Rochester resident Kevin Lund said.