Derek Chauvin hires lawyer to represent him on appeal

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court on Friday saying he would represent Chauvin on his appeal.

This comes after the Minnesota Supreme Court denied Chauvin’s request to use a public defender in the appeal process, saying a review of his debts and assets shows he’s ineligible.

Morhman is a partner with Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, a law firm that has been involved in cases challenging the 2020 presidential election results and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers.