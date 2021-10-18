EU says exports of COVID-19 vaccines now top 1 billion mark

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it now has exported over 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the rest of the world. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the exports have been sent to over 150 nations, making the 27-member bloc the largest exporter of the vaccines in the world. The EU considers ramping up COVID-19 vaccinations around the world is the bloc’s No. 1 priority right now and already last month made a commitment to send 200 million more vaccine doses to Africa and other low-income nations.