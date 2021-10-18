Gov. Walz announces vaccine incentive program for Minnesotans ages 12-17

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Governor Tim Walz announced Monday the launch of "Kids Deserve a Shot", a vaccine incentive program encouraging Minnesotans 12-17-years-old to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The program has two sets of rewards: a $200 Visa gift card for 12-17-year-olds who start and complete their vaccine series between Oct. 18 and Nov. 30, and five drawings of $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for any Minnesotan 12-17 years old with a complete vaccine series.

“Our administration is dedicated to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe during this pandemic — and that includes working to get as many Minnesotans vaccinated as possible,” said Governor Walz. “We’re launching this program to help reward teens for doing their part by getting fully vaccinated and keeping our schools, community, and state safe. If you haven’t started your vaccine series yet, do it now and get $200 in your pocket. And to every Minnesota teen across the state: Get fully vaccinated and get your shot at a $100,000 college scholarship.”

“To keep our schools safe for kids of all ages, we need our teens who are eligible now to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Our children deserve a shot of protection from these safe, effective vaccines, and kids deserve a shot at these amazing rewards.”

Currently, only 50% of Minnesotans 12-15 and less than 60% of Minnesotans 16-17 are fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rates of all eligible age groups.

Governor Walz authorized $12.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the program.

More details on the program can be found here.