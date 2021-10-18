HWY 14 temporarily closed after train and semi collide Monday morning

NEAR OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Travelers on Highway 14 experienced a slowed down Monday morning and afternoon between Owatonna and Claremont after a train and semi collided.

Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at 8:13am near the intersection of Hwy 14 and Steele County Road 180.

Photo courtesy of MnDOT

The semi was going east on Hwy 14 when it was struck by the train.

The train collided with the semi's trailer on the tracks, causing the semi and trailer to detach from each other and be left on opposite sides of the road.

East and westbound traffic was detoured on Steele County Road 180 until the highway was reopened around 1 p.m.

State Patrol said there are no crossing arms at that train crossing intersection, only flashing lights.

There were no injuries and State Patrol is still investigating.