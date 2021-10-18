Local car dealership in national spotlight after winning contest

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Zumbrota Ford Car Dealership is in the national spotlight this week, after winning a contest on a popular talk show.

The dealership was featured on the John Oliver Show Sunday night. It all started about three months ago when Oliver did a parody about car dealer commercials that were all similar.

"We belong to a marketing group, a peer group of dealers that share ideas, share ad ideas, philosophy and business, and so forth," Dealer For the People Steve Johnson said. "Which is how we got on television."

In response, Oliver offered a challenge to any car dealer to air a commercial he wrote -- with no change and no prior knowledge about what the script said.

"It was kind of a risk," Johnson said. "But I'm glad we did it."

Zumbrota Ford is known for its wacky and creative promos. Johnson has been known to dress up -- from pickle costumes, a superhero, to the latest spooky spot where Johnson is a mysterious floating head.

"I'm happy we were selected. I'm happy we got to do it. It was a great lark," Johnson said. "It's just something unique and different. For two employees to be on national television, that's a big accomplishment. It's just something the average person doesn't get to do. It was a lot of fun!"

KTTC's very own Creative Services Director Ben Mulholland produced the winning commercial. Watch the full spot on KTTC airwaves or the full John Oliver segment here.