McCartney, Swift to induct new members into rock hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift will induct new members into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame next week, and actor Angela Bassett will do the honors for Tina Turner. McCartney will speak in honor of Foo Fighters. The former Beatle is close with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. Swift will speak — and perform — in honor of Carole King. Bassett portrayed Turner in the movie “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Another actor, Drew Barrymore, is lined up to give the induction speech for the Go-Go’s. Presenters haven’t been announced for Jay-Z or Todd Rundgren.