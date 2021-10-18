Mexico City brings charges against 10 in subway collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City prosecutors say they have brought criminal charges against 10 “individuals and companies” for construction defects that caused an elevated subway line to collapse in May, killing 26 people. The spokesman for the city attorney general said Monday that the charges are for negligent or involuntary homicide, damages and causing injuries. He did not name those charged to protect the presumption of innocence. But local media reported they include former city officials responsible when the subway line was built a decade ago. No arrest warrants were issued, but the suspects will have to appear before a judge at an initial hearing on Oct. 25.