Minnesota safety officials plead with public to slow down amid rise in traffic deaths

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As Minnesota approaches 400 traffic deaths, Minnesota safety officials met Monday to plead with the public to slow down.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, as of Monday, 392 people have died in traffic accidents so far this year, including five deaths since Friday. They said speed is to blame for many of the crashes.

Officials said at the current pace, deaths could reach 475 by the end of the year.

Traffic deaths have risen 23% compared to this time last year.

Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Safety Council and an injured utility worker held a news conference Monday to remind the public that each driver is responsible for road safety.

The officials speculated that the COVID-19 pandemic could be partly to blame for the increased unsafe driving.

"What we have seen with reduced vehicle traffic is increased speeds and reckless driving," Minnesota State Patrol Chief Col. Matt Langer said. "And, its persisted."

Utility worker Kellen Schmidt was in his work vehicle when it was hit from behind by a semi-truck. Schmidt suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of the accident.

"My life has changed," Schmidt said. "Before my brain injury, I was very active. Life was great, I married a beautiful wife. We've been trying to have kids, we've been trying to start a family and now our life is on hold. I can't do the things I want. Every night when I go to bed I just don't even want to wake up the next day."

Langer said state troopers are frustrated by the increased reckless driving.

"When I talk to troopers right now, the one thing they're telling me is that they've never seen driving behaviors as poor as they see right now," he said. "Especially over the past year. They are frustrated. They are the ones who have to make the death notifications."

"Slow down, stop drinking and driving. Stop smoking weed and driving. Stop popping pills and driving. Stop texting and driving," MN Department of Public Safety Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges said. "I've had the misfortune of notifying a family member that their loved one died in a motor vehicle crash. I can tell you that they all have the same cry. I can tell you the sound of their hearts shattering all sounded the same."

Hodges said that he hopes people start paying more attention to traffic deaths and they won't give up trying to stop them.