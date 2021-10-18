Minnesota United FC and Philadelphia meet for cross-conference contest

Philadelphia Union (12-7-10) vs. Minnesota United FC (11-10-8)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -122, Philadelphia +310, Draw +264; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC and the Philadelphia Union meet in a cross-conference matchup.

Minnesota United FC put together a 9-5-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-1-3 in home matches. Minnesota United FC scored 50 goals last season and registered 38 assists.

The Union went 14-4-5 overall and 4-4-4 on the road in the 2020 season. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season and recorded 33 assists.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Justin McMaster (injured).

Philadelphia: Cory Burke (injured), Ilsinho (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.