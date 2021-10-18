New technology offers anonymous way to report abuse, doping

A college basketball player hatched the idea after seeing a discrimination case nearly implode his own team, then wondering why it took so long to get to the facts. Ten years later, that player’s idea provides a key tool for fixing a sports landscape teeming with cases of sexual abuse, along with examples of unchecked racism and sexism in the workplace, discrimination, harassment and doping cheats at virtually every level. The player, David Chadwick, has parlayed his idea into a company called RealResponse, which provides customers — mainly universities and large sports organizations — technology to give athletes and employees a chance to initiate real-time, anonymous complaints by sending a simple text.