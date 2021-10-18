Police: 2nd man wanted in Alabama HS football game shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama have released the name of a second man wanted in a shooting that wounded two adults and three teenagers outside a high school football game. Mobile police said Monday that they have five warrants accusing 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon of attempted murder. Those are the same charges on which 19-year-old Jai Montrell Scott was arrested Sunday. Police say the five victims include two adults and three juveniles ages 15 to 17. Two remain hospitalized. The shooting happened Friday night near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, where Vigor High School was playing its homecoming game against Williamson High. Police say they haven’t yet identified a motive for the shooting.