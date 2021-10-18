Rochester’s Ear of Corn Water Tower named People’s Choice ‘Tank of the Year’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County's Ear of Corn Water Tower has been named the People's Choice winner of the Tnemec Company's "Tank of the Year" competition.

The tank won with more than 5,000 votes from the public.

Next, Tnemec will consider the People's Choice winner, along with 11 other tank finalists, for the official Tnemec Tank of the Year.

The winner will be announced Friday, Oct. 22.

The Tnemec Company has been holding this competition across the U.S. and Canada since 2006.