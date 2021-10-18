RPS Superintendent reacts to “Kids Deserve A Shot” incentive program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Kids who get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in the next month will get a $200 cash prize. It's the latest nudge to get the shot from state leaders.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the "Kids Deserve A Shot" incentive program Monday afternoon.

"These incentive programs at least generate buzz around it, and gets people talking about and getting it done," Walz said.

From state fair tickets, a free fishing license, to a $100 cash prize. Now, a notch higher.

"Someone is going to college for free," Walz siad.

From Oct. 18 to Nov. 20, children ages 12 to 17 will receive a $200 Visa gift card. Five lucky, fully vaccinated children will win a $100,000 college scholarship to any public or private Minnesota school. Winners will be able to redeem the scholarship until age 28. The first drawing will be Nov. 19.

Entry deadlines and drawing dates for the five winners include:

Drawing Drawing Date Entry Deadline 1 November 19 November 15 2 November 29 November 22 3 December 3 November 29 4 December 10 December 6 5 December 17 December 13

"This is a wonderful addition to the tool kit to really encourage that cohort of 12 to 17 years," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

A tool that Rochester Public Schools Superintendent Kent Pekel is eager to encourage to his students.

"We are definitely going to push it," he said. "It's a creative effort to try and say to students, we need you to do this, and we want to give you a nudge to help you do it."

Pekel said he applauds the state's latest effort -- and even hopes to see more creative ideas.

"I like that the state is getting creative," Pekel said. "I hope they get more creative. I hope they get a little crazy. You never know what might work."

During the start of the 2021-2021 school year, RPS started gathering district vaccine data. Currently, 88 percent of staff are vaccinated.

"We know you have a choice," Pekel said. "But we are going to be really, unapologetic and encourage you to look at this. We see in our own data, that the vast majority of people getting COVID in RPS are unvaccinated. And vaccinated people who even do get the virus are almost without exception, not getting sick from it."

Pekel says in the future, RPS would be open to hosting COVID vaccine clinics. Next week, after MEA break, the district will kick off its rapid COVID-19 testing pilot program.

Gov. Walz authorized $12.2 million for the kid vaccine program. $8.5 million comes from President Biden's American Rescue Plan.