Special Weather Statement until MON 5:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mitchell County

…Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon…

Temperatures climbing into the mid 70s, southerly winds gusting

20 to 25 mph, and relative humidity ranging from 25 to 30 percent

will combine to create elevated fire weather conditions this

afternoon. These dry and breezy conditions may cause any fires to

spread quickly. Please contact your local DNR before conducting

any outdoor burning this afternoon.