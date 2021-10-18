Special Weather Statement until MON 5:30 PM CDT

Special Weather Statement until MON 5:30 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Floyd County
…Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon…
Temperatures climbing into the mid 70s, southerly winds gusting
20 to 25 mph, and relative humidity ranging from 25 to 30 percent
will combine to create elevated fire weather conditions this
afternoon. These dry and breezy conditions may cause any fires to
spread quickly. Please contact your local DNR before conducting
any outdoor burning this afternoon.