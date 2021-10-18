Special Weather Statement until MON 6:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Winnebago County
…Elevated Fire Concerns Today…
Temperatures across northern and western Iowa are expected to
reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, with dewpoint
temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. This will lead to
relative humidity values between 25 and 30 percent. Wind gusts
this afternoon will be around 20 kts. These dry and breezy
conditions may cause fires to spread quickly if ignited. Outdoor
burning is discouraged through this afternoon in western and
northern Iowa.