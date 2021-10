Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Freeborn County

…DRY CONDITIONS WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY SOUTHERLY WINDS

TODAY…

Today will be warm, dry, and breezy, especially across southern

and western Minnesota. Afternoon humidity will drop to near 20

percent in places, with southerly wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph

possible. Please contact your local DNR office before burning.