US extends military support to Georgia for 6 years

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has signed an agreement to continue American support for Georgia’s military for six years. The current agreement for such support is to expire at the end of the year, but Austin and Georgian Defense Minister Junasher Burchuladze signed the replacement agreement Monday during Austin’s visit to the Black Sea country. U.S. support has included participating in military exercises with Georgian forces. Austin said the U.S. support will help the former Soviet republic build “effective deterrence and defense.” Georgia and Russia fought a short war in 2008 that ended with Russia gaining control of two separatist republics that account for about 20% of Georgia’s territory.