Warm and sunny Tuesday; Big temperature changes late this week

It has been an extremely warm start to the month of October. We had 10-straight days with above-average temperatures to start the month. Also, there's only been 1-day with below-average temperatures and that was last Friday! Temperatures Monday warmed into the middle and upper 70s which was near 15-20° above-average.

BIG temperature changes are coming later this week. A weather-maker will move through on Wednesday which will bring rainfall and cooler temperatures the rest of the week. Highs will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s through Sunday.

Wednesday will be the best chance of rainfall across SE MN and NE IA this week. Right now, rainfall amounts appeared to be between 0.25-0.50". Some areas could see over 0.50" especially north of I-90.

Dry and cool conditions are expected Thursday through Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with sunny skies. Lows will drop below 32° for the first time this Fall Thursday night into Friday. Lows will stay in the 30s through Sunday night.

Nick