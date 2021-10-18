Weekly state high school football Fared

|Class 6A
|1. Lakeville South (7-0) beat Shakopee 30-22.
|2. Eden Prairie (6-1) beat Edina 35-0.
|3. Maple Grove (6-1) beat St. Michael-Albertville 38-17.
|(tie) Stillwater (7-0) beat Mounds View 49-13.
|5. Centennial (4-3) lost to Minnetonka 31-7.
|6. Shakopee (5-2) lost to Lakeville South 30-22.
|7. Minnetonka (6-1) beat Centennial 31-7.
|8. Woodbury (6-1) beat Hopkins 38-0.
|9. Wayzata (5-2) beat Blaine 38-10.
|10. St. Michael-Albertville (4-3) lost to Maple Grove 38-17.
|¤
|Class 5A
|1. Mankato West (7-0) beat Northfield 48-0.
|2. St. Thomas Academy (7-0) beat Apple Valley 49-0.
|(tie) Andover (7-0) beat Monticello 49-14.
|4. Chaska (7-0) beat Robbinsdale Armstrong 17-6.
|5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (6-1) lost to Moorhead 21-12.
|6. Rochester Mayo (6-1) beat Austin 42-20.
|7. Rogers (6-1) beat Buffalo 37-0.
|8. Moorhead (5-1) beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 21-12.
|9. Robbinsdale Armstrong (5-2) lost to Chaska 17-6.
|10. Elk River (5-2) beat Alexandria 57-56.
|(tie) Spring Lake Park (5-2) beat Tartan 55-7.
|¤
|Class 4A
|1. Becker (7-0) beat St. Cloud Apollo 23-18.
|2. Hutchinson (6-1) beat Delano 34-12.
|(tie) Mound-Westonka (7-0) beat St. Paul Central 49-0.
|4. Stewartville (7-0) beat Winona 41-14.
|5. Holy Angels (5-2) lost to Chanhassen 31-21.
|6. North Branch (7-0) beat Hermantown 50-42.
|7. Willmar (6-1) beat Chisago Lakes Area 41-6.
|8. Kasson-Mantorville (5-2) beat Red Wing 54-14.
|9. Fridley (5-2) beat St. Paul Como Park 35-0.
|10. SMB-Wolfpack (5-2) beat Bloomington Kennedy 28-0.
|¤
|Class 3A
|1. Lake City (7-0) beat Goodhue 59-40.
|2. Fairmont (7-0) beat Luverne 28-18.
|3. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (7-0) beat Fergus Falls 13-7.
|4. Dassel-Cokato (7-0) beat Litchfield 20-6.
|5. Providence Academy (7-0) beat St. Croix Lutheran 56-21.
|6. Cannon Falls (6-1) beat
|Plainview-Elgin-Millville 52-26.
|(tie) Pierz (5-2) lost to Eden Valley-Watkins 34-14.
|8. Rockford (5-2) lost to Royalton 20-6.
|(tie) Plainview Elgin-Millville (5-2) lost to Cannon Falls 52-26.
|10. Litchfield (5-2) lost to Dassel-Cokato 20-6.
|(tie) Waseca (6-1) beat Worthington 46-6.
|(tie) Esko (7-0) beat Aitkin 14-12.
|¤
|Class 2A
|1. Blooming Prairie (7-0) beat New Richland-H-E-G 42-20.
|2. Pipestone (7-0) beat Jackson County Central 32-14.
|3. Minneapolis North (6-1) beat Minneapolis Washburn 52-0.
|4. Moose Lake-Willow River (5-0) did not report.
|5. West Central Ashby (6-1) lost to Osakis 22-20.
|(tie) Kimball (7-0) beat BOLD 41-28.
|8. Blue Earth Area (6-1) beat Norwood-Young America 61-20.
|9. Barnesville (5-2) beat Staples-Motley 42-7.
|(tie) Maple River (6-1) beat LeSueur-Henderson 49-13.
|(tie) Rush City (7-0) beat International Falls 44-14.
|¤
|Class A
|1. Murray County Central (7-0) beat Minnesota Valley Lutheran 30-6.
|2. Minneota (7-0) beat Canby 50-0.
|3. BOLD (6-1) lost to Kimball Area 41-28.
|4. Rushford-Peterson (7-0) beat Hayfield 67-7.
|5. Mahnomen-Waubun (6-1) Wadena-Deer Creek 49-22.
|6. Ottertail Central (7-0) beat Frazee 20-0.
|7. Ada-Borup (6-1) beat Underwood 34-0.
|8. Polk County West (5-1) did not play.
|9. Martin County West (5-2) lost to Springfield 32-27.
|(tie) Pine River-Backus (6-1) beat Lake Park-Audubon 44-16.
|(tie) Deer River (7-0) beat Mille Lacs 43-19.
|¤
|Class 9-MAN
|1. Verndale (7-0) beat Wheaton-Herman-Norcross 38-31.
|2. Lanesboro (7-0) beat Mabel-Canton 48-16.
|3. Hancock (7-0) beat Sebeka 44-24.
|4. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s (7-0) beat Southland 62-20.
|5. Fertile-Beltrami (7-0) beat Blackduck 40-0.
|6. Mountain Iron-Buhl (6-1) beat Cook County 52-8.
|7. Mountain Lake Area (6-1) beat Madelia 68-12.
|8. Grand Meadow (6-1) beat Lyle-Pacelli 40-14.
|9. Cherry (6-1) beat South Ridge 52-0.
|10. Nevis (6-1) beat Park Christian 30-6.
|
|
|¤