Skip to Content

21 Chicago cops put on ‘no pay status’ in vaccine standoff

New
6:58 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown says that 21 officers have been placed on “no pay status” for refusing to comply with the city’s order to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status and that the refusals have not affected staffing at the department. The officers’ union is telling its members to defy the order that it says is a violation of the officers’ rights. But Brown says that doing so puts other officers and the public at risk of becoming ill with the deadly virus. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content