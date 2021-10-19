Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery, cancels performances

Soprano Anna Netrebko needs shoulder surgery and has canceled performances in Verdi’s “Nabucco” at the Vienna State Opera. The 50-year-old was to have sung Abigaille on Nov. 1, 6, 9 and 12, the first three with Amartuvshin Enkhbat in the title role and the last with Plácido Domingo. She says in a statement “I have been suffering from debilitating pain in my shoulder for many months now and my doctor has advised me that I must undergo urgent surgery on my shoulder.” She says she will need physical rehabilitation following surgery.