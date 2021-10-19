Domestic violence awareness month: officials noting increase in severity of cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- October is the month to not only acknowledge domestic violence survivors but also be a voice for the voiceless. This year is especially important because according to The Women's Shelter here in Rochester, there has been a sharp increase in the severity of cases.

"We saw an increase to our hotline, for just questions about resources in addition to assisting with the filing of orders of protection and harassment orders," The Women's Shelter Executive Director Artyce Thomas said.

She says this is most likely due to the isolation brought on by the pandemic.

"If individuals were already in a violent relationship or situation, it just exacerbated that because of the isolation. Where as someone may have been able to leave for a few hours a day and go maybe to a local organization. If they experienced a shutdown, they could no longer lean on that particular organization," Thomas said.

The initial signs you or someone you care about may be in an abusive relationship are subtle.

"Isolation, issues with power and control. If their significant other feels as though they need to control them or they feel as though they are being controlled. Their choices are no longer their own." Thomas said.

Phone tracking has also become a common sign recently. The Women's Shelter says these signs could quickly escalate.

Often, a victim of domestic violence must figure out the safest time to leave the relationship.

"First step would definitely be reaching out to a domestic violence program, calling a crisis hotline, and just asking them and finding out what can I do, how can you help me," Thomas said.

It is best to contact 911 in the heat of a violent situation.

"It's a matter of sometimes just learn to be patient, being calm, being compassionate and trying to understand not just automatically go to a call thinking you know what's going on ahead of time, Rochester Police Officer Lieutenant Josh Thompson said.

According to The Women's Shelter, one in three women and one in four men experience some type of domestic violence in their life. That is why The Women's Shelter provides services to any adult and their family experiencing domestic violence.

If you or a loved one needs immediate assistance, please call the crisis line at 507-285-1010. Representatives are available to take your call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Women's Shelter website is also a helpful resource.