EU top official says Polish ruling is a threat to the bloc

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official says the recent ruling from Poland’s constitutional court challenging the supremacy of EU laws is a threat to the bloc’s foundations. Addressing EU lawmakers in Strasbourg, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she is deeply concerned by the ruling, which she said is “a direct challenge to the unity of the EU” and undermines the protection of judicial independence. Relations between Poland reached a new low earlier this month after the tribunal ruled that Polish laws take precedence over those of the 27-nation bloc, which Poland joined in 2004.