Ex-Mexican federal officer admits taking bribes from cartel

Associated Press (AP) — A former Mexican federal police commander has admitted he took hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to help cartels ship cocaine into the United States. Ivan Reyes Arzate pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in New York to conspiring with the El Seguimiento 39 cartel. He served as a main point of contact for intelligence sharing between the United States and the Mexican federal police. He is to be sentenced Jan. 6. Arzate previously was sentenced to three years in U.S. prison after pleading no contest in Chicago to trading secrets to Mexico’s Beltran Leyva cartel.