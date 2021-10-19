Free student run tutoring service continues to see high demand locally, nationally

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A free tutoring service that started to help children amid online learning in Rochester is still going strong after nearly two years.

Recent Mayo High School graduate Jinglin Li started The Living Room Tutors in spring 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic caused students to switch to distant learning.

She said she saw the problems firsthand in her own home when her younger siblings were struggling. Li helped her siblings, but also figured if her family was struggling, that meant other families were most likely struggling too.

She took matters into her own hands and launched The Living Room Tutors, a free, student-run tutoring service. It's all done virtually through Google Meets or Zoom.

She said she aims to bridge the gap for people who may not be able to afford a traditional tutor, or have transportation to get to a meeting.

"If you're a parent, or even child that has been kind of thinking that tutoring may not a realistic option for them because of the cost, that's not going to be an issue here at Living Room Tutors," Li said. "We also have a team of bilingual tutors who speak 14 different languages. So, if you're an English learner student and would like to receive tutoring in a different language, we can also help you with that."

Li said she thought maybe business would slow down once students went back to in person learning, but they continue to see a high demand for services.

"It's been almost two years since we launched. I figured I would help ten students and then it would be done," she said. "What I learned very quickly is that tutoring is a very big need in our communities even if it isn't during a pandemic," she said.

The service currently has about 50 children enrolled. It's branched beyond Minnesota and into other states and countries. They recently started hosting workshops that included interactive activities like painting.

For more information, visit The Living Room Tutors website.