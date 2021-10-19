Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan announce run for re-election

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced their bid for re-election Tuesday Morning.

Governor Tim Walz released the following statement;

“It has been an honor to serve as your governor. During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I’ve seen Minnesotans from all walks of life come together in order to fight the virus, save lives and get our state on the path to recovery. We’re not done yet, but Peggy and I are excited to continue that fight with you."



Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan released the following statement;

“Tim and I have worked every day to keep the promises we made to Minnesotans, and despite the challenges we faced over the last two years, we were able to provide historic investments in education, prioritize the well-being of children and families, and we made Minnesota one of the best states in the country to raise a family. All while leading the region in our COVID-19 response and economic recovery."



The announcement was released in a video that can be seen here.