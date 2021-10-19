Grand jury will get case of man threatening to kill senators

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The case against a rural Alaska man who federal authorities say threatened to kill the state’s two U.S. senators will go to a grand jury. A federal magistrate judge on Tuesday decided there was probable cause for the case against Jay Allen Johnson to continue. Because of COVID-19, it is not known when the grand jury will get the case. Johnson, who is from Delta Junction, is accused of threatening Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan in phone messages left at their offices. An FBI agent testified he traced the phone used in the calls to Johnson. He also said the caller at times left the name Jay Johnson and his Alaska phone number.