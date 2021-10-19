Heavy rains trigger floods in northern India, killing 22

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — At least 22 people have died and others are missing in floods triggered by heavy rains in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand. The Indian Meteorological Department says heavy to very heavy rain will continue to fall in the state for the next two days. Several days of heavy rain have flooded roads and destroyed bridges in the state. The resort town of Nainital remains cut off from the rest of the state as roads leading to it were either blocked by landslides or washed away. Landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan north. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.