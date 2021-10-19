Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli archaeologists say a scuba diver has salvaged an ancient sword off the country’s Mediterranean coast that experts say dates back to the Crusaders. Israel’s Antiquities Authority said Monday the man was on a weekend dive in northern Israel last Saturday when he spotted a trove of ancient artifacts that included anchors, pottery and a meter-long (yard-long) sword. Fearing the sword would be covered up by shifting sands, it says the man took it ashore and handed it over to government experts. Archaeologists believe that many ancient treasures are submerged in the area. The diver was given a certificate of appreciation for turning over the 900-year-old item.